MOULTRIE, Ga. — Tidal Wave Auto Spa, headquartered in Thomaston but with 52 locations across eight states, will hold its 12th annual Charity Day on Friday, Sept. 18.
Each of the Tidal Wave locations donates proceeds from all sales made that day to a local charity or non-profit group as well as Annandale, located in Suwannee, Ga. Annandale Village is an award-winning non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities.
A total of $500,000 has been raised from Charity Day donations, the company said.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa of Moultrie is partnering with Serenity House, Colquitt County’s domestic violence shelter.
Serenity House is a safe haven for women and children of domestic violence, the company said in a press release. It has provided everything from basic necessities such as food, clothing and shelter to helping provide support services to clients re-establishing their independence and self-esteem after being affected by domestic violence.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa of Moultrie is located at 490 Hampton Way and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
