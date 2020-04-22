ALBANY, Ga. – A Tifton man pleaded guilty to robbing a Tifton bank in 2018 after allegedly threatening to blow it up.
Randy Angelo Hill, 34, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery during a video teleconference hearing before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands on Tuesday, April 21, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler of the Middle District of Georgia.
Hill is facing a maximum 20 years in prison. He remains in custody pending his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.
The release said Hill admitted under oath before the court that he robbed the South Georgia Banking Company, 725 W. Second St. on Oct. 2, 2018.
Undisguised, Hill dropped a plastic bag over the teller counter and told an employee, “This is a robbery. I have a bomb. Put money in the bag. I will blow everybody up here.” Hill fled on foot with stolen cash, and was apprehended by Tifton Police that day, Peeler’s office said.
“The defendant is facing serious consequences for striking terror into the bank’s hard working employees and customers,” Peeler said. “Violent criminal acts will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia. I want to commend the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office for quickly apprehending the defendant, and working alongside the FBI investigating this crime.”
"The FBI's commitment to protecting citizens and upholding the Constitution is only achieved with the partnerships of our local, state and federal law enforcement partners, and this case is another perfect example," said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Because of the quick reaction of the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff Office, this suspect won't be able to terrorize more innocent citizens in possible future crimes."
“This is good news for our community and South Georgia Bank, and we certainly hope this sends a message to others that have considered doing robberies that it doesn't pay, nor will it be tolerated in our community. We are appreciative of the Tift County Sheriff's Office, Department of Natural Resources K-9 Team for their assistance, along with the U.S. Attorney's Office,” said Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman.
This case is being investigated by the FBI, the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.