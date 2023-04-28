TIFTON — A Tifton bartender was sentenced Wednesday to more than seven years in prison on a drug charge.
Edgar Fernando Neri, a.k.a. “Colocho,” 22, of Guadalajara, Mexico, was sentenced to serve 87 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. Senior District Judge Hugh Lawson after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents were alerted to the distribution of methamphetamine in Tifton by a source who had been purchasing from a local bartender known as "Colocho." The bartender wanted the source to purchase larger amounts of drugs that would come from Los Angeles, the justice department said in an earlier statement.
Neri discussed moving pounds of methamphetamine and kilos of cocaine as well as the purchase of body armor, rifles, a rocket launcher and rockets with his supplier in California, according to the statement.
Several controlled purchases of methamphetamine were made from Neri, who arranged for shipments of more methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, also referred to as “Percocet,” from the California supplier.
Packages containing three pounds of methamphetamine and 1,990 blue fentanyl pills were sent from Neri’s source in L.A. to Tifton in October; Neri was taken into custody Oct. 19, according to the justice department.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, the GBI and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
