MOULTRIE, Ga. — An elderly couple from Tifton were taken to two separate hospitals following a collision Friday on Ellenton-Omega Road.
Myrtice and James Hester of Tifton were traveling east just after 6 p.m. when they came to the intersection of Ellenton-Omega Road and Cool Springs Road. They came to a stop before pulling out in front of another vehicle, according to an accident report by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The second vehicle struck the passenger side and pushed the vehicle “approximately ten feet,” the report said.
The Hesters’ vehicle sustained “extensive damage” and both the occupants were transported by EMS. James Hester was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital and Myrtice Hester was taken to Archbold Memorial Hospital. Neither hospital was able to comment on their condition.
