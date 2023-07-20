ALBANY — A south Georgia resident is facing up to 20 years in prison resulting from a locally-initiated investigation into fentanyl and heroin distribution out of a Tifton, Georgia, motel room.
Alphonso White, 43, of Tifton, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on July 19 before U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. White faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 19. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to court documents, the Tift County Sheriff’s Office was investigating the distribution of fentanyl, heroin and other illicit drugs in the community. As a result, investigators executed a search warrant on Jan. 18, 2022, at the Howard Johnson motel room in Tifton where White was staying. Officers confronted White after he exited his motel room; White was carrying 32 bags of a brown substance and blue pills marked “M 30.” The substances later tested positive for 8.544 grams of fentanyl.
According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just two milligrams of fentanyl — an amount equivalent to 10-15 grains of table salt — is considered a lethal dose. White was in possession of approximately 4,272 lethal doses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Without laboratory testing, there is no way to know how much fentanyl is concentrated in a pill or powder, making it extremely dangerous. To learn more about fentanyl, please visit https://www.dea.gov/factsheets/fentanyl.
The case was investigated by the Tift County Sheriff’s Department with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah Couch is prosecuting the case for the government.
