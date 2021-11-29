WAYCROSS, Ga. — Three Tifton residents were among two dozen defendants who have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges after a transnational, multi-year investigation into a human smuggling and labor trafficking operation that illegally imported Mexican and Central American workers into brutal conditions on South Georgia farms.
The newly unsealed, 54-count indictment in USA v. Patricio et al. details felony charges resulting from Operation Blooming Onion, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. The multi-agency investigation, led by Homeland Security Investigations and other federal agencies, spans at least three years, and the 53-page indictment documents dozens of victims of modern-day slavery while spelling out the illegal acts that brought these exploited workers into the United States and imprisoned them under inhumane conditions as contract agricultural laborers, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
As described in the indictment, investigators from Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the FBI began investigating the Patricio transnational criminal organization in November 2018. The indictment alleges that in or before 2015, the conspirators and their associates “engaged in mail fraud, international forced labor trafficking, and money laundering, among other crimes,” fraudulently using the H-2A work visa program to smuggle foreign nationals from Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras into the United States under the pretext of serving as agricultural workers.
The activities took place within the Southern, Middle, and Northern Districts of Georgia; the Middle District of Florida; the Southern District of Texas; and Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and elsewhere, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The conspirators required the workers to pay unlawful fees for transportation, food, and housing while illegally withholding their travel and identification documents, and subjected the workers “to perform physically demanding work for little or no pay, housing them in crowded, unsanitary, and degrading living conditions, and by threatening them with deportation and violence.”
Exploitation of the workers included being required to dig onions with their bare hands, paid 20 cents for each bucket harvested, and threatened with guns and violence to keep them in line, the Attorney’s Office alleged. The workers were held in cramped, unsanitary quarters and fenced work camps with little or no food, limited plumbing and without safe water. The conspirators are accused of raping, kidnapping and threatening or attempting to kill some of the workers or their families, and in many cases sold or traded the workers to other conspirators. At least two of the workers died.
In the Southern District of Georgia, these activities were alleged to have taken place in the counties of Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Tattnall, Toombs and Ware as farmers paid the conspirators to provide contract laborers.
The conspirators are alleged to have reaped more than $200 million from the illegal scheme, laundering the funds through cash purchases of land, homes, vehicles, and businesses; through cash purchases of cashier’s checks; and by funneling millions of dollars through a casino.
Then, as the continuing investigation into the conspiracy moved forward in late 2019, the indictment alleges that three of the conspirators attempted to intimidate and persuade a witness to lie to a federal grand jury and deny any knowledge of the illegal activities of the Patricio organization.
More than 200 law enforcement officers and federal agents from around the United States convened in the Southern District of Georgia to execute more than 20 federal search warrants at target locations.
Tifton residents indicted in USA v. Patricio et al. include:
• Luis Alberto Martinez, a/k/a “Chino Martinez,” 41, of Tifton, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Brett Donavan Bussey, 39, of Tifton, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; four counts of mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; conspiracy to commit money laundering; and tampering with a witness.
• Linda Jean Facundo, 36, of Tifton, charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Other indictments include:
• Maria Leticia Patricio, 70, of Nichols, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; two counts of mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Daniel Mendoza, 40, of Ruskin, Fla., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Nery Rene Carrillo-Najarro, 56, Douglas, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; 14 counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Antonio Chavez Ramos, a/k/a “Tony Chavez,” 38, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States, charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; four counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• JC Longoria Castro, 46, Vidalia, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; four counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Victoria Chavez Hernandez, 38, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States, charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Enrique Duque Tovar, 36, of Axon, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; nine counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Jose Carmen Duque Tovar, 58, of Axon, charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; nine counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Charles Michael King, 31, of Waycross, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Stanley Neal McGauley, 38, of Waycross, charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Delia Ibarra Rojas, 33, of Lyons, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; three counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Juana Ibarra Carrillo, 46, of Alma, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Donna Michelle Rojas, a/k/a “Donna Lucio,” 33, of Collins, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; three counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Margarita Rojas Cardenas, a/k/a “Maggie Cardenas,” 43, of Reidsville, Ga., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; three counts of forced labor; conspiracy to commit money laundering; and tampering with a witness.
• Juan Fransisco Alvarez Campos, 42, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States, charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Rosalvo Garcia Martinez, a/k/a “Chava Garcia,” 33, of Haines City, Fla., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering; and tampering with a witness.
• Esther Ibarra Garcia, 63, of Dade City, Fla., charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; three counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Rodolfo Martinez Maciel, 26, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States, charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; three counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Gumara Canela, 34, of Alma, charged with Conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; 14 counts of forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Daniel Merari Canela Diaz, 24, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States, charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
• Carla Yvonne Salinas, 28, of Laredo, Texas, charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud; conspiracy to engage in forced labor; and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The charges of conspiracy to engage in forced labor and forced labor each carry statutory penalties of up to life in prison, while the charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, mail fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and tampering with a witness each carry statutory penalties of up to 20 years in prison. Each of the charges also include substantial financial penalties and periods of supervised release after completion of any prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
