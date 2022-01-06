MOULTRIE, Ga. — An anonymous tip led to the seizure of at least one stolen gun in Moultrie.
The Moultrie Police Department received an anonymous tip Tuesday that stated there was going to be a shooting “somewhere in southeast Moultrie,” according to Capt. Freddie Williams of the MPD.
“We received a description of the vehicle… After finding the vehicle officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop,” Williams said in an interview Wednesday.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of South Main Street and 13th Avenue Southwest. After a brief pursuit, the suspects crashed their vehicle.
While the three individuals in the car sustained “minor injuries,” the driver — later identified as Jadakaiss Martin, 208 Third St. S.W. — attempted to flee on foot, Williams said.
He was caught “very soon after,” Williams said.
During a search of the vehicle, officers found four firearms.
“We are still waiting on confirmation on the others but we have confirmed that one of the firearms recovered is stolen,” Williams stated.
Martin and passengers Billy Howard, 1015 10th Ave. S.E., and Frequan Dison, 724 Fifth St. N.W., were all charged with theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Martin was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, adult restraint seat belt law, failure to drive within a single lane, defective equipment and driving while license suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions. Howard was also charged with failure to appear, according to their arrest reports.
