MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a virtual ribbon cutting for Tire Solutions of South Georgia located at 176 West Bypass in Moultrie.
The business is owned by LLoy White. Tire Solutions of South Georgia is a small hometown business that offers tire repair, welding, and fabricating, as well as service truck work for all vehicles large or small. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. until noon.
You can reach Tire Solutions of South Georgia by calling 229-985-8473 or visit their Facebook page listed as Tire Solutions of South Georgia or their website listed as http://www.tsosg.biz.
To view the virtual ribbon cutting visit the chamber's Facebook page listed as Moultrie Chamber or the chamber's YouTube channel listed as Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce.
