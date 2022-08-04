MOULTRIE, Ga. — After 28 years of patience and dedication, Titus Ranch and its founder, Susan Whiddon, have started the mentoring program of the organization.
Before Titus Ranch received its name, the charity was ingrained in Whiddon’s heart while she was a school teacher. Inspired by the book of Titus in the Holy Bible, Whiddon named the organization after nightly devotions she would have when reading the scripture — which taught about discipleship and reaching others. In an interview July 29, Whiddon went on to explain Titus Ranch’s eventual launch in 2014.
“In that period of time, I was teaching and I always had a heart for the underdog — a child that struggled — [who] may have had a bad home situation or whatever reason. I would always have one or two [students] every year that my heart would drop, and I brought them home with me,” Whiddon explained.
At that time, her husband was a basketball coach and she had her three sons. So, she would let the students come to birthday parties or simply visit the farm.
“I just began to think, there’s got to be something that we can do for these kids,” Whiddon continued, “… The Lord, He began to birth this ministry in me…it’s like He gave me three goals basically,” Whiddon said.
These three goals consisted of a children’s camp, children’s home and the mentoring program. However, it would be a while before such plans would come to fruition. Whiddon was a full time teacher, wife and mother of three boys. She could not take the time needed to bring the need she saw to fruition. While she had taken steps such as applying for a 501c3 — which is necessary in order to accept donations or contributions — it wasn't until after she retired when she was able to devote time to the goals she had set.
Around 2014, Whiddon was told about Winshape Camp (now called Connect Camp). The summer camp ran one week, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. One goal down: This year marked the eighth summer camp that was held by Titus Ranch.
The next goal was the mentoring program. So, as explained by Whiddon, she had been researching for quite some time when she discovered the Christian Association of Youth Mentoring. Not long afterwards, Whiddon and two other associates attended a three-day training offered by CAYM in preparation of beginning their own mentoring program.
After reaching out to different leaders in the community such as law enforcement, social workers and school superintendent Ben Wiggins, Titus Ranch started its mentoring program in April after spring break. With Wiggins’s advice, they started small with three mentors and three mentees. In addition to the mentors, it now consists of screeners, coaches, a prayer team and trainers who all play important roles in the mentoring process,
Potential mentors are required to go through a process that includes completing an application, interview, orientation and background check. They go through a detailed, four-hour training so that they will know how to effectively fulfill their roles as mentors. After completing the necessary steps, the mentors are matched with a mentee through an interviewing process conducted by Titus Ranch’s screeners.
“If we feel good about the [mentor’s] interview, then we also interview the child and the child’s guardian or parent,” Whiddon continued. “We look at those interviews and we look at the mentor’s interview, and then we match according to the likes, dislikes and personalities.”
In addition to ensuring the mentors and mentees are good matches, there are coaches in place who coordinate with the parents or guardians as a means of also checking in on the adults not only in relation to the mentee, but in relation to their own well-being. Parents and guardians can have a mentor for themselves too. Furthermore, the coaches check with the parents or guardians so that they may know whether the parents or guardians are pleased with the mentor they have been assigned.
When they first started, the mentors would meet their mentees during the school day. However, after working with parents or guardians of the mentees, the mentors are now able to meet with the mentees outside of school — especially during summer breaks. With mentoring available outside of school, mentors are able to help mentees get involved in the community and do other activities such as going to the movies and participating in Connect Camp during the summer through scholarships that are offered by Titus Ranch. Ultimately, Titus Ranch’s mentoring program aims to continue the mentoring throughout the course of each mentee’s journey through secondary education.
Now, Titus Ranch is looking to build on the program and bring on more mentors and mentees with the new school year.
If you are interested in joining, you may call (229) 891-1280 or visit their website at www.titusranch.org. You may also contact them via email at titusmentors@gmail.com.
