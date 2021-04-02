MOULTRIE, Ga. — Titus Ranch held a cake auction Wednesday through Friday in aims to raise money for mentoring programs and coming Summer Camp.
In an online auction, the Moultrie charity sold 26 cakes donated by individuals throughout the community. There was a wide variety of cakes which included a caramel cake donated by Janis Duggan Norris, a Hershey Chocolate cake by Mary Saunders and an Italian cream cake by Anna Ray.
Winners of the auctions can pick up their cake at You Deserve A Cookie on the Colquitt County Square. The fundraiser is aimed to raise money for the Titus Ranch Mentoring Program, to help provide scholarships for the upcoming Connect Camp and bring the Christian Association Youth Mentoring program to Moultrie, according to founder and director Susan Whiddon.
“We want to give children the one-on-one relationship they need with the mentoring program. Having those kinds of relationships they trust can be exactly what they need to graduate, to go to college, to stay away from drugs. There’s so much benefit to these types of programs,” Whiddon said.
The Christian Association Youth Mentoring program is a national organization that aims to help local organizations such as Titus Ranch implement a community plan to grow their mentoring outreach, according to Whiddon. Connect Camp is a similar Christian organization that aims to “connect churches to their communities,” according to its website.
Titus Ranch had to cancel its camp last year due to COVID-19. In years past the camp was held through Winshape Camps, a similar organization to Connect Camp. Whiddon said the Connect Camp will be held May 31 through June 4 at Mt. Olive Church.
“The money we raise through the cake auction is going to help us gather scholarships for the kids,” said Whiddon. “We usually have around 300 campers and about a third of those are scholarship recipients.”
The Connect Camp will be a day camp with activities such as arts and crafts, sports, and team and trust building. Volunteers from local churches as well as staff members from Connect Camp will be working with the children throughout the week.
If you would like to volunteer for the Titus Ranch mentoring program or the upcoming Connect Camp you can reach the office at 229-981-1280 or through titusmentors@gmail.com.
