MOULTRIE, Ga. — In preparation for his exhibit at Colquitt County Arts Center's Vereen Gallery, Lawrence Tobe came in on June 16 to begin moving his various pieces of work into the gallery.
Tobe, 91, participated in the Southern Arts Invitational in Fall of 2020 at the Arts Center and was asked to create a solo exhibition for the Vereen Gallery.
Tobe is an abstract expressionist and his works are influenced by his studies of cultures and the natural history of the world.
The exhibit's opening reception will be 5-6:30 p.m. June 24 and will be hosted by the Colquitt County Arts Center staff.
