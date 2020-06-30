ATLANTA – Ameris (NASDAQ: ABCB), now the largest Atlanta-based bank, announced the hiring of Todd Shutley as executive vice president and chief specialty banking officer.
Shutley will be responsible for the bank’s specialty banking division, which includes the bank’s premium finance and insurance, correspondent and capital markets, dealer services, Small Business Administration (SBA)/government guaranteed lending and equipment finance lines of business.
Prior to joining Ameris Bank, Shutley was executive vice president and head of commercial industry specialty and advisory for SunTrust Bank, now Truist Bank, for the past five years. In this role, he was responsible for the leadership of several specialty groups including corporate finance, auto dealer, senior care, industry specialists, non-profit hospitals, Small Business Administration lending, program lending and premium finance. Prior to that role, Shutley was with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey for 22 years holding a variety of leadership roles, including managing director and on the operating committee and head of the structured real estate group.
“Todd is a highly experienced and well-regarded banker and we are delighted to welcome him to the Ameris executive team,” said Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. “His track record of success and experience in a number of different lines of business, along with his familiarity of the Southeast, will be a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to expand our presence.”
Shutley earned his master’s in finance from Georgia State University and a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Georgia. He currently serves as the chair of the Georgia State University Foundation Board and is on the University of Georgia Board of Visitors. Todd and his wife Darlene are longtime Atlanta residents and have four children.
