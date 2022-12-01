MOULTRIE, Ga. — An unexpected tornado touched down in Colquitt County Wednesday, hours after another tornado in the same storm system killed two people in Alabama.
Colquitt County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox said the area was under a severe thunderstorm warning when the twister hit Wednesday morning, but he said the National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning because they didn’t see anything on their radar to indicate it was forming.
Cox said the tornado damaged a pole barn and two grain bins just west of the Hartsfield Cemetery near the Mitchell County line, then it hopped up into the air before coming down again near Chill C Farms on Funston-Doerun Road.
A worker at Chill C videoed the tornado and its immediate aftermath, and the video was posted to Chill C Farms’ Facebook page. Partner Sam Watson said the farm suffered no notable damage, but it was scary for a few minutes.
Watson said he was in his office when he felt the building shake, and he went outside to get the workers into the cooler, which is the most secure area of the packing shed. He said about 40 workers were in or around the packing shed. Most of them were migrants scheduled to return to Mexico Dec. 15.
“They’d never seen weather like this — well, I’d never seen one in person, either — they were all in awe,” Watson said.
Watson considers the farm lucky that no one was hurt and no equipment was damaged. He said the field was already harvested, so they didn’t even lose any produce.
“We didn’t have any damage, just trash and debris,” he said. “The good Lord was looking out for us.”
Cox said the National Weather Service had rated the tornado as an EF0, the weakest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
The same storm system spawned dozens of tornadoes over two days as it moved from east Texas into Georgia.
Before daylight Wednesday, one of those tornadoes splintered homes in Flatwood, Ala., a sparsely populated community not far from the state capital of Montgomery. A large pine tree crushed the bedroom of a mobile home there, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son who were sleeping there. A man, identified as the woman’s husband and the boy’s father, was trapped under the tree and debris, according to Norman Bennett, a family member.
“He was hollering, ‘Find my baby. Find my baby,’” Bennett said.
Bennett said the man was taken to the hospital with injuries.
A total of 73 tornado warnings and 120 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning, said Matthew Elliott, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
