Action Recommended: Take shelter in place or per instructions
Issued by: Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service,
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Grady County in southwestern Georgia... Southeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia... Northern Thomas County in south central Georgia... Northwestern Brooks County in south central Georgia... Colquitt County in south central Georgia... * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1211 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Pelham, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near... Moultrie and Riverside around 1230 PM EDT. Norman Park around 1240 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Funston, Cool Spring, Pineboro, Ellenton, Autreyville, Berlin, Center Hill, Spence Airport, Cotton and South Moultrie. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...OBSERVED; HAIL...1.00IN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.