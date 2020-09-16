Action Recommended
Take shelter in place or per instructions
Issued By
Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Colquitt County
Description
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Tornado Warning for... Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... Until 545 PM EDT. At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 11 miles west of Adel, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Norman Park around 525 PM EDT. Omega around 535 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cool Spring, Pineboro, Ellenton, Berlin, Crosland, Spence Airport and Reed Bingham State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED; HAIL...<.75IN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.