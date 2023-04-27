Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
655 PM EDT Thu Apr 27 2023
GAC071-272315-
/O.CON.KTAE.TO.W.0060.000000T0000Z-230427T2315Z/
Colquitt GA-
655 PM EDT Thu Apr 27 2023
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTH
CENTRAL COLQUITT COUNTY...
At 654 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located near Coolidge, or 7 miles south of Moultrie, moving
northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage
to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is
likely.
Locations impacted include...
Spence Airport, Murphy, Moultrie Municipal A/P and Autreyville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the
National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency
who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the
path of dangerous weather.
&&
LAT...LON 3104 8378 3103 8378 3103 8379 3104 8380
3104 8388 3116 8369 3104 8366
TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 230DEG 23KT 3107 8377
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...
$$
42-DVD
