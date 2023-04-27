Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

655 PM EDT Thu Apr 27 2023

GAC071-272315-

/O.CON.KTAE.TO.W.0060.000000T0000Z-230427T2315Z/

Colquitt GA-

655 PM EDT Thu Apr 27 2023

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR SOUTH

CENTRAL COLQUITT COUNTY...

At 654 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Coolidge, or 7 miles south of Moultrie, moving

northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

Locations impacted include...

Spence Airport, Murphy, Moultrie Municipal A/P and Autreyville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the

National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency

who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the

path of dangerous weather.

&&

LAT...LON 3104 8378 3103 8378 3103 8379 3104 8380

3104 8388 3116 8369 3104 8366

TIME...MOT...LOC 2254Z 230DEG 23KT 3107 8377

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

$$

42-DVD

