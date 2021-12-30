Action Recommended
Take shelter in place or per instructions
Issued By
Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service
Affected Area
Colquitt County
Description
...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EST FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLQUITT COUNTY... At 319 PM EST, a confirmed tornado was located near Moultrie, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Moultrie, Ellenton, Spence Airport and Pineboro. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. If a tornado or other severe weather is spotted, report it to the National Weather Service or your local nearest law enforcement agency who will send your report. This act may save lives of others in the path of dangerous weather. TORNADO...OBSERVED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
