Tornado Warning
Tornado Warning
GAC071-277-321-070345-
/O.NEW.KTAE.TO.W.0047.220407T0306Z-220407T0345Z/
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1106 PM EDT Wed Apr 6 2022
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Tornado Warning for...
Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Tift County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia...
* Until 1145 PM EDT.
* At 1105 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a
tornado was located near Doerun, or 10 miles north of Moultrie,
moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD...Tornado.
SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This dangerous storm will be near...
Norman Park around 1130 PM EDT.
Omega around 1145 PM EDT.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include
Minton, Sigsbee, Cool Spring, Scooterville, Anderson City, Crosland,
New Elm and Schley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3144 8353 3134 8351 3130 8352 3127 8350
3124 8351 3120 8351 3119 8353 3124 8386
3139 8388
TIME...MOT...LOC 0305Z 266DEG 15KT 3132 8380
TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
$$
42-DVD
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1050 PM EDT Wed Apr 6 2022
GAZ127-129-146-070330-
Tift GA-Worth GA-Colquitt GA-
1050 PM EDT Wed Apr 6 2022
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Colquitt,
western Tift and southeastern Worth Counties through 1130 PM EDT...
At 1050 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Doerun, or 11 miles northwest of Moultrie, moving northeast at 25
mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Moultrie, Omega, Norman Park, Doerun, Ty Ty, Schley, Funston,
Minton, Hillsdale, Cool Spring, Scooterville, Anderson City, Ticknor,
Tempy, Minnesota, Powelltown, Sigsbee, Pritchetts and Crosland.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight EDT for south
central and southwestern Georgia.
&&
LAT...LON 3158 8357 3133 8351 3132 8351 3130 8352
3127 8350 3124 8351 3122 8351 3119 8393
3131 8400 3136 8400
TIME...MOT...LOC 0250Z 245DEG 22KT 3131 8390
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Tornado Watch
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 100
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TALLAHASSEE FL
933 PM EDT WED APR 6 2022
GAC017-019-027-071-075-095-131-155-173-177-185-205-273-275-277-
287-321-070400-
/O.EXT.KTAE.TO.A.0100.000000T0000Z-220407T0400Z/
TORNADO WATCH 100, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS
COLQUITT COOK IRWIN
LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS
TIFT TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
DOUGHERTY GRADY LEE
MITCHELL TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ASHBURN,
ASHTON, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BEACHTON, BERRIEN CO A/P,
BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, CAIRO,
CAMILLA, CAPEL, CHULA, CLARKS MILL, COOK CO A/P, COTTLE, COTTON,
COURTHOUSE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P, DILLON, DIXIE, DOVEREL,
EAST ALBANY, ELPINO, EMPRESS, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, GAMMAGE, GORDY,
GRADY CO A/P, GRAVES, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HARDING, HEROD,
HOBBY, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, MASSEE, METCALF, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF,
MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, OCILLA,
PALMYRA, PASCO, PELHAM, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PRETORIA,
QUEENSLAND, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, SMITHVILLE,
SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER,
SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY,
VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER,
WESTWOOD, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
$$
Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
255 AM EDT Wed Apr 6 2022
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-071200-
/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-220407T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-
Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-
Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Crossroads, Georgetown, Hatcher,
Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads,
Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan,
Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Enterprise, Mayhaw, Babcock,
Bellview, Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Cairo, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief,
Pine Park, Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Blue Springs,
Brooks Co A/P, Dixie, Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville,
Valdosta, Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland,
and Teeterville
255 AM EDT Wed Apr 6 2022
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized pockets of heavy rainfall this afternoon into
tonight falling on top of previous rainfall on Tuesday may
result in areas of flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.