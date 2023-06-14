Tornado Warning

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

536 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Southeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...

Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...

Northwestern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

Southern Worth County in south central Georgia...

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 536 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Putney, moving southeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Doerun around 550 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Bridgeboro, Funston, Minton, Livingston, Anderson City, Ticknor,

Minnesota, Parkerville, Powelltown and Pecan City.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Tallahassee.

&&

LAT...LON 3137 8368 3118 8386 3139 8420 3140 8419

3139 8418 3141 8418 3142 8415 3144 8414

3146 8416 3153 8409

TIME...MOT...LOC 2136Z 302DEG 49KT 3145 8410

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...

$$

42-DVD

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

532 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Central Cook County in south central Georgia...

Northwestern Berrien County in south central Georgia...

Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...

Southern Tift County in south central Georgia...

Southeastern Worth County in south central Georgia...

* Until 615 PM EDT.

* At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 7 miles north of Norman Park, or 11 miles southeast of

Sylvester, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Norman Park around 540 PM EDT.

Omega around 545 PM EDT.

Lenox around 600 PM EDT.

Adel and Sparks around 605 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Cool

Spring, Eldorado, Fender, Staunton, Scooterville, Barneyville,

Crosland, Laconte, Flat Ford and Wagon Wheel.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

&&

LAT...LON 3131 8376 3145 8366 3139 8326 3112 8340

TIME...MOT...LOC 2131Z 294DEG 34KT 3138 8373

TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN

$$

25-CAMP

Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 292

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1215 PM EDT WED JUN 14 2023

TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GA

. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN

BROOKS CALHOUN CHATTAHOOCHEE

CLAY COLQUITT COOK

CRISP DECATUR DOOLY

DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY

HARRIS HEARD IRWIN

LANIER LEE LOWNDES

MACON MARION MERIWETHER

MILLER MITCHELL MUSCOGEE

QUITMAN RANDOLPH SCHLEY

SEMINOLE STEWART SUMTER

TALBOT TAYLOR TERRELL

THOMAS TIFT TROUP

TURNER WEBSTER WILCOX

WORTH

$$

ATTN...WFO...TAE...FFC...

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

237 AM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023

Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Holmes-Jackson-Quitman-

Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben

Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-

Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-

Including the cities of Cairo, Doverel, Moncrief, Keyton, Graves,

Graceville, Capel, Greggs, Sylvester, Malone, Williamsburg, Lockett

Crossing, Hoggard Mill, Mayhaw, Pecan, Ashburn, Cotton,

Donalsonville, Dothan, Laconte, Union, Ricks Place, Fairchild,

Abbeville, East Albany, Brooks Co A/P, Hawkinstown, Harding, Hacoda,

Geneva, Pine Valley, Argyle, Weber, Glendale, Alpine Heights, Clarks

Mill, Metcalf, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Berrien Co A/P, Forrester,

Moultrie Municipal A/P, Morgan, Quitman, Gordy, Red Rock, Beamon,

Barker Store, Nankin, Empress, Dawson Municipal A/P, Ganer, Gammage,

Cobb Crossroads, West Bainbridge, Little Hope, Pretoria, Browntown,

Palmyra, Dickey, Blue Springs, Grooverville, Cordrays Mill, Ausmac,

Coles, Dixie, Spence Airport, Headland, Cooktown, Barneyville,

Seminole State Park, Turner City, Elpino, Thomasville, Fort Rucker,

Boykin, Grady Co A/P, Yeomans, Mitchell Co A/P, Screamer, Leesburg,

Donaldsonville A/P, Arlington, Bonifay, Babcock, Lynn, Pelham,

Pasco, Fitzgerald, Milford, Pine Park, Irwinville, Blakely, Richter

Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Center Ridge, Cuba, Ocilla, Cottle,

Courthouse, Dill, Holmes County Airport, Walker, Davis Park, Moores

Crossroads, Westwood, Mabson, Teeterville, Logan Field Municipal

A/P, Decatur Co A/P, Abbeville Municipal A/P, Cuthbert, Geneva

Municipal A/P, Moultrie, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Enterprise,

Cottonwood, New Hope, Albany, Cluster Springs, Headland Municipal

A/P, Dillon, Ozark, Shivers Mill, Edison, Isabella, Sunsweet,

Sneads, Ashford, De Funiak Spring Airport, Battens Crossroads,

Simsville, Leonia, Bagby State Park, Hartford, Colquitt, Asbury,

Nashville, Blackwell Field A/P, Crossroads, Days Crossroads, Worth,

Lakeland, Early Co A/P, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Herod, Abba,

Branchville, Chula, Sylvester Airport, Steinham Store, Fadette,

Bellview, Peterson Hill, Massee, Bannockburn, Queensland, Hanover,

Jones Crossing, Lawrenceville, De Funiak Springs, Springvale,

Ashton, Blackwood, Centerville, Enterprise Municipal A/P,

Bainbridge, Springvale Station, Georgetown, Hobby, Beachton, Browns

Crossroads, Ewell, Commissary Hill, Camilla, Daleville, Tifton,

Dawson, Adel, Marianna, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Bowens Mill,

Waterloo, Douglasville, Valdosta Regional Airport, Alfords,

Benevolence, Valdosta, Cook Co A/P, Riverturn, Fort Gaines, and

Elmodel Wma

237 AM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023 /337 AM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023/

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and

Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,

Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,

Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,

Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,

Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,

Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,

Turner and Worth.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two

days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6

inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today

through Friday.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

&&

