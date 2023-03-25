GAC019-071-075-251800- /O.NEW.KTAE.TO.W.0039.230325T1735Z-230325T1800Z/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Tallahassee FL 135 PM EDT Sat Mar 25 2023 The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Cook County in south central Georgia... Southwestern Berrien County in south central Georgia... East central Colquitt County in south central Georgia... * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 134 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 8 miles southeast of Norman Park, or 9 miles east of Moultrie, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Adel and Sparks around 150 PM EDT. Nashville and Ray City around 200 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Reed Bingham State Park, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Berrien Co A/P, New Lois, Ellenton, Massee, Barneyville and Flat Ford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 3106 8319 3106 8320 3103 8320 3113 8368 3123 8365 3131 8323 3120 8317 3110 8317 TIME...MOT...LOC 1734Z 278DEG 37KT 3116 8361 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN $$ 21-WD
