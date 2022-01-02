WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCHES 9/10
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TALLAHASSEE FL
841 PM EST SUN JAN 2 2022
FLC037-039-045-065-073-077-129-GAC019-027-071-075-131-155-275-277-
030400-
/O.EXT.KTAE.TO.A.0009.000000T0000Z-220103T0400Z/
TORNADO WATCH 9, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST /8 PM CST/
THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST /10 PM CST/ THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN BIG BEND FLORIDA
FRANKLIN GADSDEN JEFFERSON
LEON LIBERTY WAKULLA
IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA
GULF
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT
COOK IRWIN THOMAS
TIFT
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
GRADY
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALMA, APALACHICOLA,
BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BAY CITY, BEACHTON, BERRIEN CO A/P,
BETHEL, BEVERLY, BLUE SPRINGS, BRADFORDVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P,
BUCK SIDING, CAIRO, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CARRABELLE,
CASA BLANCO, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHULA,
COOK CO A/P, COTTLE, DALKEITH, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DRIFTON,
ELPINO, EMPRESS, FESTUS, FORT GADSDEN, GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS,
GROOVERVILLE, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HILLIARDVILLE, HONEYVILLE,
HOWARD CREEK, IRWINVILLE, JARROTT, KILLEARN ESTATES,
KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LITTMAN, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MASSEE,
METCALF, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P,
NANKIN, NASHVILLE, OAK GROVE, OCILLA, ODENA, PASCO, PINE PARK,
PINE VALLEY, PORT ST. JOE, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, QUITMAN,
SANTA CLARA, SOPCHOPPY, SPENCE AIRPORT, ST. MARKS, SUNSWEET,
SWEETWATER, TALLAHASSEE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TILTON,
WAKULLA SPRINGS, WATERLOO, WEBER, WETUMPKA, WEWAHITCHKA,
AND WHITE CITY.
$$
Severe Weather Statement
Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
825 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022
GAC019-027-071-075-087-131-185-275-277-321-030215-
/O.CON.KTAE.SV.W.0013.000000T0000Z-220103T0215Z/
Decatur GA-Cook GA-Grady GA-Berrien GA-Lowndes GA-Thomas GA-
Brooks GA-Colquitt GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-
825 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EST
FOR SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR...COOK...GRADY...BERRIEN...NORTHWESTERN
LOWNDES...THOMAS...BROOKS...COLQUITT...TIFT AND SOUTHEASTERN WORTH
COUNTIES...
At 825 PM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Unionville to 7 miles northeast of Havana, moving
east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Nashville, Moultrie, Adel, Thomasville, Cairo, Quitman,
Valdosta, Hahira, Sparks, Boston, Enigma, Omega, Norman Park, Lenox,
Ochlocknee, Alapaha, Pavo, Coolidge and Phillipsburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EST for Big Bend of
Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia. A Tornado Watch
also remains in effect until 1000 PM EST for south central Georgia.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.
They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in
Tallahassee.
&&
LAT...LON 3098 8329 3065 8360 3070 8451 3108 8407
3108 8401 3114 8400 3150 8358 3147 8315
3136 8311
TIME...MOT...LOC 0125Z 278DEG 16KT 3144 8342 3070 8433
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
$$
42-DVD
Flood Advisory
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
659 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022
GAC007-071-087-095-131-201-205-253-275-277-321-030300-
/O.NEW.KTAE.FA.Y.0001.220102T2359Z-220103T0300Z/
/00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Baker GA-Colquitt GA-Decatur GA-Dougherty GA-Grady GA-Miller GA-
Mitchell GA-Seminole GA-Thomas GA-Tift GA-Worth GA-
659 PM EST Sun Jan 2 2022
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in south central Georgia, Colquitt,
Thomas, Tift and Worth. In southwest Georgia, Baker, Decatur,
Dougherty, Grady, Miller, Mitchell and Seminole.
* WHEN...Until 1000 PM EST.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 659 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen in the last 3 Hours.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Camilla, Pelham, Bainbridge, Sylvester, Baconton, Poulan,
Doerun, Ty Ty, West Bainbridge, Attapulgus, Sumner, Sale
City, Climax, Brinson, Branchville, Mitchell Co A/P, Hopeful,
Elpino and Harrells Still.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
LAT...LON 3094 8482 3111 8465 3142 8413 3150 8397
3162 8376 3159 8367 3157 8367 3157 8365
3153 8366 3141 8365 3134 8366 3133 8386
3130 8397 3108 8401 3094 8434 3072 8446
3074 8480
