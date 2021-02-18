TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 11
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
845 AM EST THU FEB 18 2021
TORNADO WATCH 11 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC003-007-017-019-027-037-069-071-075-081-087-091-093-095-099-
131-155-161-173-177-185-201-205-209-235-253-261-271-273-275-277-
279-287-309-315-321-182100-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0011.210218T1345Z-210218T2100Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ATKINSON BAKER BEN HILL
BERRIEN BROOKS CALHOUN
COFFEE COLQUITT COOK
CRISP DECATUR DODGE
DOOLY DOUGHERTY EARLY
GRADY IRWIN JEFF DAVIS
LANIER LEE LOWNDES
MILLER MITCHELL MONTGOMERY
PULASKI SEMINOLE SUMTER
TELFAIR TERRELL THOMAS
TIFT TOOMBS TURNER
WHEELER WILCOX WORTH
Flash Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
419 AM EST Thu Feb 18 2021
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THIS MORNING THROUGH TONIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...
.A slow moving front will cross the region today and tonight,
which will produce widespread showers and a few thunderstorms.
Given the saturated soils from recent rains, and the potential for
locally heavy rainfall, there is a risk of isolated Flash
Flooding across Southwest and South Central Georgia this morning
through tonight.
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-190000-
/O.CON.KTAE.FF.A.0003.000000T0000Z-210219T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-
Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-
Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Crossroads, Georgetown, Hatcher,
Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads,
Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan,
Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Enterprise, Mayhaw, Babcock,
Bellview, Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Cairo, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief,
Pine Park, Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Blue Springs,
Brooks Co A/P, Dixie, Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville,
Valdosta, Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland,
and Teeterville
419 AM EST Thu Feb 18 2021
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of south central Georgia and southwest Georgia,
including the following areas, in south central Georgia, Ben
Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes,
Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth. In southwest Georgia, Baker,
Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, and Terrell.
* Through Friday morning
* Rain will spread across the area this morning and continue
through Friday night. While widespread rainfall amounts will
generally be in the 1 to 2.5 inch range, locally higher amounts
up to 5 inches will be possible. This may lead to some Flash
Flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
