TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 42
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1205 AM EDT SAT MAR 12 2022
TORNADO WATCH 42 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC003-007-017-019-027-037-061-065-069-071-075-081-087-091-093-
095-099-101-131-155-161-173-177-185-201-205-235-239-243-253-259-
261-271-273-275-277-287-307-315-321-121100-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0042.220312T0405Z-220312T1100Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ATKINSON BAKER BEN HILL
BERRIEN BROOKS CALHOUN
CLAY CLINCH COFFEE
COLQUITT COOK CRISP
DECATUR DODGE DOOLY
DOUGHERTY EARLY ECHOLS
GRADY IRWIN JEFF DAVIS
LANIER LEE LOWNDES
MILLER MITCHELL PULASKI
QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE
STEWART SUMTER TELFAIR
TERRELL THOMAS TIFT
TURNER WEBSTER WILCOX
WORTH
$$
Freeze Watch
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
320 PM EST Fri Mar 11 2022
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-120430-
/O.CON.KTAE.WI.Y.0004.220312T0600Z-220313T0000Z/
/O.CON.KTAE.FZ.A.0001.220313T0300Z-220313T1400Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-South Walton-
Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-
Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-
Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket,
Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads,
Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park,
Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads,
Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
320 PM EST Fri Mar 11 2022 /220 PM CST Fri Mar 11 2022/
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/
TO 7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH
SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch,
sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to lower
30s are possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to
7 PM EST /6 PM CST/ Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from
Saturday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost and
freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation
and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
&&
$$
