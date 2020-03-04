TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 44
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1015 AM EST WED MAR 4 2020

TORNADO WATCH 44 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EST FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GAC001-003-005-007-017-019-025-027-029-037-039-049-051-065-069-
071-075-087-095-099-101-127-131-155-161-173-179-183-185-191-201-
205-229-253-275-277-287-299-305-321-042300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0044.200304T1515Z-200304T2300Z/

GA
.    GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

APPLING              ATKINSON            BACON
BAKER                BEN HILL            BERRIEN
BRANTLEY             BROOKS              BRYAN
CALHOUN              CAMDEN              CHARLTON
CHATHAM              CLINCH              COFFEE
COLQUITT             COOK                DECATUR
DOUGHERTY            EARLY               ECHOLS
GLYNN                GRADY               IRWIN
JEFF DAVIS           LANIER              LIBERTY
LONG                 LOWNDES             MCINTOSH
MILLER               MITCHELL            PIERCE
SEMINOLE             THOMAS              TIFT
TURNER               WARE                WAYNE
WORTH
$$

