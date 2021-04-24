Tornado Watch
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 106
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
620 AM EDT SAT APR 24 2021
TORNADO WATCH 106 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC007-017-019-027-037-061-071-075-087-095-099-131-155-173-177-
185-201-205-239-243-253-273-275-277-287-321-241900-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0106.210424T1020Z-210424T1900Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN
BROOKS CALHOUN CLAY
COLQUITT COOK DECATUR
DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY
IRWIN LANIER LEE
LOWNDES MILLER MITCHELL
QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE
TERRELL THOMAS TIFT
TURNER WORTH
$$
ATTN...WFO...TAE...
Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
200 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-034-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-134-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-241400-
/O.NEW.KTAE.WI.Y.0002.210424T1200Z-210425T0000Z/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-Inland Dixie-South Walton-
Coastal Bay-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Coastal Taylor-Coastal Dixie-Quitman-Clay-
Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-
Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Cross City, Cross City Airport, Hines,
Jonesboro, Old Town, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Yellow Jacket,
Horseshoe Beach, Jena, Shired Island, Suwannee, Crossroads,
Georgetown, Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park,
Days Crossroads, Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads,
Pecan, Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
200 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021 /100 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021/
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING
TO 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...From 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ this morning to 8 PM EDT /7 PM
CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts up to 40 mph will impact outdoor
events today, especially any temporary structures such as tents.
In addition, areas of the western FL Panhandle that sustained
damage from severe weather two weeks ago may be more vulnerable
to impacts, especially compromised trees and nearby power lines.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
$$
Flash Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
1245 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>011-108-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-250600-
/O.NEW.KTAE.FF.A.0004.210424T0545Z-210425T0600Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-Holmes-
Washington-Jackson-South Walton-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-
Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-
Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-
Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Herod, Port Washington, Albany, Ewell,
Arlington, Williamsburg, Edison, Adel, Iveys Mill, Bellview,
Blakely, Ashton, Bannockburn, Hobby, Pine Park, Worth, Browntown,
Leonia, Forrester, Ashburn, Union, Sandestin, Steinham Store, Red
Store Crossroads, Leesburg, Gammage, West Bainbridge, Holmes County
Airport, Waterloo, Headland Municipal A/P, Fitzgerald, Lakeland,
Coles, Sunsweet, Grady Co A/P, Bunker, Cobb Crossroads, Beachton,
Keyton, Hacoda, Screamer, Dickey, Dothan, Argyle, Newton, Barker
Store, Teeterville, Clarks Mill, De Funiak Springs, Cairo, Westwood,
Doverel, Blackwood, Graves, Courthouse, Pleasant Ridge, Pine Valley,
Berrien Co A/P, Fort Rucker, Ausmac, Asbury, Barneyville, Bowens
Mill, Center Ridge, Santa Rosa Beach, Thomasville, Richter
Crossroads, Cuba, Cook Co A/P, Turner City, Logan Field Municipal
A/P, Little Hope, Elpino, Commissary Hill, Irwinville, Laconte,
Dawson Municipal A/P, Cottle, Quitman, Colquitt, Sneads, Isabella,
Cooktown, Turquoise Beach, Sylvester, Brooks Co A/P, Southwest Ga
Regional A/P, Milford, Orange Hill, Benevolence, Moultrie Municipal
A/P, Daleville, Pretoria, Centerville, Poplar Head, Wire Bridge,
Moultrie, Early Co A/P, Cordrays Mill, Cluster Springs, Elmodel Wma,
Beamon, Browns Crossroads, Dawson, Chipley, East Albany, Mayhaw,
Pasco, Grooverville, Crystal Lake, Decatur Co A/P, Alfords, Capel,
Eucheeanna, Shivers Mill, Nankin, Simsville, Yeomans, Tifton,
Hawkinstown, Metcalf, Valdosta Regional Airport, Days Crossroads,
Hoggard Mill, Five Points, Pelham, Pecan, Harding, Queensland,
Ozark, Ricks Place, Springvale, Blackwell Field A/P, Abbeville,
Chipley Municipal Airport, Fairchild, Moores Crossroads, Red Rock,
Enterprise, Walker, Bonifay, Donaldsonville A/P, Greggs, Cuthbert,
Boykin, Marianna, Dixie, Lawrenceville, Gordy, Ganer, Douglasville,
Fadette, Bainbridge, Abbeville Municipal A/P, Mabson, Palmyra,
Ocilla, Spence Airport, Donalsonville, De Funiak Spring Airport,
Riverturn, New Hope, Moncrief, Weber, Sylvester Airport, Ashford,
Chula, Peterson Hill, Massee, Lockett Crossing, Georgetown, Mitchell
Co A/P, Geneva, Nashville, Abba, Babcock, Hartford, Springvale
Station, Jones Crossing, Geneva Municipal A/P, Hanover, Lynn,
Battens Crossroads, Freeport, Hatcher, Crossroads, Malone, Fort
Gaines, Enterprise Municipal A/P, Morgan, Davis Park, Glendale,
Camilla, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Blue Springs, Branchville, Dill,
Alpine Heights, Bagby State Park, Valdosta, Dillon, Empress,
Headland, Cottonwood, Graceville, Portland, Cotton, and Seminole
State Park
1245 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021 /145 AM EDT Sat Apr 24 2021/
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama...Panhandle
Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast
Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle
Florida, Central Walton, Holmes, Jackson, North Walton, South
Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman,
Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* Through late tonight
* Average rainfall amounts between 1 and 4 inches are expected
across portions of southeast Alabama, southern Georgia, and the
Florida panhandle. However, isolated areas may pick up around 5
inches of rain in a short period of time due to multiple rounds of
thunderstorms, resulting in localized flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&
$$
DVD
