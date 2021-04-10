TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 90
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1015 AM EDT SAT APR 10 2021

TORNADO WATCH 90 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GAC007-019-027-071-075-087-099-131-173-185-201-205-253-275-
101800-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0090.210410T1415Z-210410T1800Z/

GA
.    GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAKER                BERRIEN             BROOKS
COLQUITT             COOK                DECATUR
EARLY                GRADY               LANIER
LOWNDES              MILLER              MITCHELL
SEMINOLE             THOMAS
$$

