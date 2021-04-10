TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 90 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1015 AM EDT SAT APR 10 2021 TORNADO WATCH 90 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GAC007-019-027-071-075-087-099-131-173-185-201-205-253-275- 101800- /O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0090.210410T1415Z-210410T1800Z/ GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAKER BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK DECATUR EARLY GRADY LANIER LOWNDES MILLER MITCHELL SEMINOLE THOMAS $$
Tornado watch until 2 p.m.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Ricky Nelson Smith, 62, of Moultrie, died Friday, March 26, 2021 at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Karen Louise Evans Goble, 56, of Moultrie, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Joseph Clifford Cooper, 27, of Moultrie, died Monday, March 29, 2021 in Moultrie, Georgia. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
