TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 85
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
635 AM EDT THU MAR 31 2022
TORNADO WATCH 85 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM EDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC001-003-005-007-017-019-023-027-037-065-069-071-075-081-087-
091-093-095-101-107-131-155-161-167-173-175-177-185-201-205-209-
235-253-261-271-273-275-277-279-283-287-299-309-315-321-
311800-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0085.220331T1035Z-220331T1800Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
APPLING ATKINSON BACON
BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN
BLECKLEY BROOKS CALHOUN
CLINCH COFFEE COLQUITT
COOK CRISP DECATUR
DODGE DOOLY DOUGHERTY
ECHOLS EMANUEL GRADY
IRWIN JEFF DAVIS JOHNSON
LANIER LAURENS LEE
LOWNDES MILLER MITCHELL
MONTGOMERY PULASKI SEMINOLE
SUMTER TELFAIR TERRELL
THOMAS TIFT TOOMBS
TREUTLEN TURNER WARE
WHEELER WILCOX WORTH
$$
Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
527 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022
FLZ014>018-026-027-114-115-118-127-GAZ125>131-143>148-155>159-
312100-
/O.EXT.KTAE.WI.Y.0005.000000T0000Z-220331T2100Z/
Inland Gulf-Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-
Coastal Wakulla-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-
Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-
Grady-Thomas-Brooks-
Including the cities of Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville,
Wewahitchka, Beverly, Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place,
Littman, Quincy, Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka,
Chattahoochee, Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe,
White City, Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach,
Apalachicola, Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels,
Hays Place, High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy,
Port Leon, Saint Marks, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Enterprise, Mayhaw, Babcock,
Bellview, Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Cairo, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief,
Pine Park, Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Blue Springs,
Brooks Co A/P, Dixie, Empress, Nankin, Quitman, and Grooverville
527 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 /427 AM CDT Thu Mar 31 2022/
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Gusty southerly winds around 20 to 30 mph with gusts
near 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Georgia, and the Florida Big
Bend.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible. Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
