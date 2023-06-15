Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 303

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

1000 AM EDT THU JUN 15 2023

TORNADO WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR THE

FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GAC007-017-019-027-037-061-071-075-087-095-099-131-155-173-177-

185-201-205-239-243-253-273-275-277-287-321-152000-

/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0303.230615T1400Z-230615T2000Z/

GA

. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN

BROOKS CALHOUN CLAY

COLQUITT COOK DECATUR

DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY

IRWIN LANIER LEE

LOWNDES MILLER MITCHELL

QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE

TERRELL THOMAS TIFT

TURNER WORTH

$$

ATTN...WFO...TAE...

Flood Watch

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL

449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023

ALZ065>069-FLZ007-009-011-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151500-

/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-230617T0000Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Holmes-Jackson-Quitman-

Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben

Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-

Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-

Including the cities of Coles, Hanover, Beamon, Capel, Crossroads,

Lawrenceville, Valdosta, Center Ridge, Jones Crossing, Red Rock,

Graceville, Courthouse, Leesburg, Early Co A/P, Teeterville, Shivers

Mill, Commissary Hill, Moncrief, Ozark, Morgan, Waterloo,

Williamsburg, Lynn, Camilla, Dickey, Metcalf, Abbeville Municipal

A/P, Battens Crossroads, Lockett Crossing, Bellview, Moores

Crossroads, Greggs, Ocilla, Grooverville, Abba, Benevolence, Fort

Gaines, Ashburn, Gammage, Little Hope, Bagby State Park, Union,

Bannockburn, Cook Co A/P, Headland, Cuthbert, Cooktown, Cotton,

Adel, Graves, Branchville, Cairo, Pelham, De Funiak Spring Airport,

Sylvester, Herod, Fitzgerald, Springvale Station, Ricks Place,

Albany, Tifton, Elpino, Edison, Daleville, Irwinville, Boykin,

Ganer, Newton, Seminole State Park, Decatur Co A/P, Glendale,

Westwood, Holmes County Airport, Walker, Moultrie Municipal A/P,

Centerville, Days Crossroads, Blue Springs, Harding, Hacoda, Browns

Crossroads, Blackwell Field A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Babcock, Iveys

Mill, Argyle, Isabella, Dawson, Malone, Palmyra, Mabson, Sylvester

Airport, Donaldsonville A/P, Hawkinstown, Elmodel Wma, Berrien Co

A/P, Peterson Hill, Geneva Municipal A/P, Leonia, Hoggard Mill,

Gordy, Marianna, Blackwood, East Albany, Worth, Pine Valley, Sneads,

Browntown, Quitman, Richter Crossroads, Bonifay, Donalsonville,

Riverturn, Weber, Georgetown, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Bainbridge,

Dill, Keyton, Headland Municipal A/P, Enterprise Municipal A/P,

Ewell, Mitchell Co A/P, Enterprise, Davis Park, Grady Co A/P,

Pretoria, Pine Park, Dixie, Dawson Municipal A/P, Springvale,

Cottonwood, Asbury, Hobby, De Funiak Springs, Cordrays Mill,

Simsville, Yeomans, Alpine Heights, Forrester, Nashville, Pasco,

Massee, Lakeland, Doverel, Wire Bridge, Screamer, Cottle, Pecan,

Sunsweet, Ashton, West Bainbridge, Cuba, Clarks Mill, Alfords,

Hartford, Ausmac, Colquitt, Nankin, Empress, Valdosta Regional

Airport, New Hope, Barker Store, Abbeville, Beachton, Turner City,

Douglasville, Mayhaw, Milford, Bowens Mill, Fort Rucker,

Barneyville, Queensland, Cobb Crossroads, Brooks Co A/P, Hatcher,

Dillon, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Fadette, Steinham Store, Cluster

Springs, Chula, Blakely, Spence Airport, Geneva, Arlington,

Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Thomasville, Laconte, Fairchild,

Moultrie, and Red Store Crossroads

449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023 /549 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023/

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and

Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,

Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,

Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,

Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,

Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,

Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,

Turner and Worth.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two

days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6

inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today

through Friday.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

$$

EB

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you