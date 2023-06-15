Tornado Watch
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 303
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1000 AM EDT THU JUN 15 2023
TORNADO WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC007-017-019-027-037-061-071-075-087-095-099-131-155-173-177-
185-201-205-239-243-253-273-275-277-287-321-152000-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0303.230615T1400Z-230615T2000Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
BAKER BEN HILL BERRIEN
BROOKS CALHOUN CLAY
COLQUITT COOK DECATUR
DOUGHERTY EARLY GRADY
IRWIN LANIER LEE
LOWNDES MILLER MITCHELL
QUITMAN RANDOLPH SEMINOLE
TERRELL THOMAS TIFT
TURNER WORTH
$$
ATTN...WFO...TAE...
Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023
ALZ065>069-FLZ007-009-011-GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-151500-
/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0005.000000T0000Z-230617T0000Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Holmes-Jackson-Quitman-
Clay-Randolph-Calhoun-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-Turner-Tift-Ben
Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-Cook-Berrien-
Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Coles, Hanover, Beamon, Capel, Crossroads,
Lawrenceville, Valdosta, Center Ridge, Jones Crossing, Red Rock,
Graceville, Courthouse, Leesburg, Early Co A/P, Teeterville, Shivers
Mill, Commissary Hill, Moncrief, Ozark, Morgan, Waterloo,
Williamsburg, Lynn, Camilla, Dickey, Metcalf, Abbeville Municipal
A/P, Battens Crossroads, Lockett Crossing, Bellview, Moores
Crossroads, Greggs, Ocilla, Grooverville, Abba, Benevolence, Fort
Gaines, Ashburn, Gammage, Little Hope, Bagby State Park, Union,
Bannockburn, Cook Co A/P, Headland, Cuthbert, Cooktown, Cotton,
Adel, Graves, Branchville, Cairo, Pelham, De Funiak Spring Airport,
Sylvester, Herod, Fitzgerald, Springvale Station, Ricks Place,
Albany, Tifton, Elpino, Edison, Daleville, Irwinville, Boykin,
Ganer, Newton, Seminole State Park, Decatur Co A/P, Glendale,
Westwood, Holmes County Airport, Walker, Moultrie Municipal A/P,
Centerville, Days Crossroads, Blue Springs, Harding, Hacoda, Browns
Crossroads, Blackwell Field A/P, Dothan, Ashford, Babcock, Iveys
Mill, Argyle, Isabella, Dawson, Malone, Palmyra, Mabson, Sylvester
Airport, Donaldsonville A/P, Hawkinstown, Elmodel Wma, Berrien Co
A/P, Peterson Hill, Geneva Municipal A/P, Leonia, Hoggard Mill,
Gordy, Marianna, Blackwood, East Albany, Worth, Pine Valley, Sneads,
Browntown, Quitman, Richter Crossroads, Bonifay, Donalsonville,
Riverturn, Weber, Georgetown, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Bainbridge,
Dill, Keyton, Headland Municipal A/P, Enterprise Municipal A/P,
Ewell, Mitchell Co A/P, Enterprise, Davis Park, Grady Co A/P,
Pretoria, Pine Park, Dixie, Dawson Municipal A/P, Springvale,
Cottonwood, Asbury, Hobby, De Funiak Springs, Cordrays Mill,
Simsville, Yeomans, Alpine Heights, Forrester, Nashville, Pasco,
Massee, Lakeland, Doverel, Wire Bridge, Screamer, Cottle, Pecan,
Sunsweet, Ashton, West Bainbridge, Cuba, Clarks Mill, Alfords,
Hartford, Ausmac, Colquitt, Nankin, Empress, Valdosta Regional
Airport, New Hope, Barker Store, Abbeville, Beachton, Turner City,
Douglasville, Mayhaw, Milford, Bowens Mill, Fort Rucker,
Barneyville, Queensland, Cobb Crossroads, Brooks Co A/P, Hatcher,
Dillon, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Fadette, Steinham Store, Cluster
Springs, Chula, Blakely, Spence Airport, Geneva, Arlington,
Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Thomasville, Laconte, Fairchild,
Moultrie, and Red Store Crossroads
449 PM CDT Wed Jun 14 2023 /549 PM EDT Wed Jun 14 2023/
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Panhandle Florida and
Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast Alabama,
Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Panhandle Florida,
Holmes, Jackson and North Walton. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur,
Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller,
Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift,
Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several inches of rainfall has already fallen in the past two
days over the watch area. Additional rainfall of 3 to 6
inches with locally higher amounts is forecast from today
through Friday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
EB
