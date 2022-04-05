Tornado Watch
TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 96
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1205 PM EDT TUE APR 5 2022
TORNADO WATCH 96 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
GAC001-003-005-007-009-017-019-021-023-027-037-053-061-069-071-
075-079-081-087-091-093-095-099-107-125-131-141-145-153-155-161-
163-167-169-171-173-175-177-185-193-197-199-201-205-207-209-215-
225-231-235-239-243-249-253-259-261-263-269-271-273-275-277-279-
283-285-287-289-293-301-303-307-309-315-319-321-052300-
/O.NEW.KWNS.TO.A.0096.220405T1605Z-220405T2300Z/
GA
. GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
APPLING ATKINSON BACON
BAKER BALDWIN BEN HILL
BERRIEN BIBB BLECKLEY
BROOKS CALHOUN CHATTAHOOCHEE
CLAY COFFEE COLQUITT
COOK CRAWFORD CRISP
DECATUR DODGE DOOLY
DOUGHERTY EARLY EMANUEL
GLASCOCK GRADY HANCOCK
HARRIS HOUSTON IRWIN
JEFFERSON JEFF DAVIS JOHNSON
JONES LAMAR LANIER
LAURENS LEE LOWNDES
MACON MARION MERIWETHER
MILLER MITCHELL MONROE
MONTGOMERY MUSCOGEE PEACH
PIKE PULASKI QUITMAN
RANDOLPH SCHLEY SEMINOLE
STEWART SUMTER TALBOT
TAYLOR TELFAIR TERRELL
THOMAS TIFT TOOMBS
TREUTLEN TROUP TURNER
TWIGGS UPSON WARREN
WASHINGTON WEBSTER WHEELER
WILCOX WILKINSON WORTH
$$
ATTN...WFO...JAX...TAE...FFC...
Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
333 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022
ALZ065>069-FLZ007>019-026>029-108-112-114-115-118-127-128-
GAZ120>131-142>148-155>161-071200-
/O.CON.KTAE.FA.A.0002.000000T0000Z-220407T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-South Walton-Coastal Bay-
Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla-
Coastal Taylor-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-
Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-
Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Crossroads, Georgetown,
Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads,
Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan,
Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
333 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022 /233 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022/
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Florida panhandle and
big bend, and southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across most of the area. However, localized amounts in excess
of 5 inches are likely in areas that experience multiple
rounds of thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&
$$
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.