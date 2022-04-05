Tornado Watch

TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 96
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1205 PM EDT TUE APR 5 2022

TORNADO WATCH 96 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE
 FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

GA
.    GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

APPLING              ATKINSON            BACON
BAKER                BALDWIN             BEN HILL
BERRIEN              BIBB                BLECKLEY
BROOKS               CALHOUN             CHATTAHOOCHEE
CLAY                 COFFEE              COLQUITT
COOK                 CRAWFORD            CRISP
DECATUR              DODGE               DOOLY
DOUGHERTY            EARLY               EMANUEL
GLASCOCK             GRADY               HANCOCK
HARRIS               HOUSTON             IRWIN
JEFFERSON            JEFF DAVIS          JOHNSON
JONES                LAMAR               LANIER
LAURENS              LEE                 LOWNDES
MACON                MARION              MERIWETHER
MILLER               MITCHELL            MONROE
MONTGOMERY           MUSCOGEE            PEACH
PIKE                 PULASKI             QUITMAN
RANDOLPH             SCHLEY              SEMINOLE
STEWART              SUMTER              TALBOT
TAYLOR               TELFAIR             TERRELL
THOMAS               TIFT                TOOMBS
TREUTLEN             TROUP               TURNER
TWIGGS               UPSON               WARREN
WASHINGTON           WEBSTER             WHEELER
WILCOX               WILKINSON           WORTH
Flood Watch

National Weather Service Tallahassee FL
333 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022

Coffee-Dale-Henry-Geneva-Houston-North Walton-Central Walton-
Holmes-Washington-Jackson-Inland Bay-Calhoun-Inland Gulf-
Inland Franklin-Gadsden-Leon-Inland Jefferson-Madison-Liberty-
Inland Wakulla-Inland Taylor-Lafayette-South Walton-Coastal Bay-
Coastal Gulf-Coastal Franklin-Coastal Jefferson-Coastal Wakulla-
Coastal Taylor-Quitman-Clay-Randolph-Terrell-Dougherty-Lee-Worth-
Turner-Tift-Ben Hill-Irwin-Early-Miller-Baker-Mitchell-Colquitt-
Cook-Berrien-Seminole-Decatur-Grady-Thomas-Brooks-Lowndes-Lanier-
Including the cities of Battens Crossroads, Enterprise,
Enterprise Municipal A/P, Keyton, Asbury, Beamon,
Blackwell Field A/P, Browns Crossroads, Daleville, Dill, Ewell,
Fort Rucker, Mabson, Ozark, Blackwood, Headland,
Headland Municipal A/P, Abbeville, Abbeville Municipal A/P,
Lawrenceville, Screamer, Geneva, Geneva Municipal A/P, Fadette,
Hartford, Ganer, Hacoda, Logan Field Municipal A/P, Dothan,
Ashford, Cottonwood, Alpine Heights, Argyle, Center Ridge,
Cluster Springs, De Funiak Spring Airport, De Funiak Springs,
Glendale, Eucheeanna, Pleasant Ridge, Barker Store, Leonia,
New Hope, Bonifay, Holmes County Airport, Cobb Crossroads,
Crystal Lake, Poplar Head, Chipley, Chipley Municipal Airport,
Orange Hill, Five Points, Marianna, Simsville,
Richter Crossroads, Browntown, Graceville, Malone, Sneads,
Bennett, Econfina, Nixon, Youngstown, Abe Springs, Blountstown,
Clarksville, Durham, Frink, Marysville, Scotts Ferry,
Howard Creek, Dalkeith, Honeyville, Wewahitchka, Beverly,
Buck Siding, Fort Gadsden, Morgan Place, Littman, Quincy,
Quincy Airport, Santa Clara, Wetumpka, Chattahoochee,
Hardin Heights, Bradfordville, Capitola, Chaires,
Chaires Crossroads, Killearn Estates, Killearn Lakes,
Maclay State Gardens, Tallahassee, Alma, Capps, Casa Blanco,
Dills, Drifton, Festus, Jarrott, Monticello, Lovett, Cherry Lake,
Hanson, Hopewell, Madison, Pinetta, Sweetwater, Bethel,
Hilliardville, Wakulla Springs, Athena, Boyd, Bucell Junction,
Cabbage Grove, Carbur, Fenholloway, Perry, Midway, Buckville,
Cooks Hammock, Day, Mayo, Sandestin, Santa Rosa Beach,
Turquoise Beach, Bunker, Freeport, Portland, Port Washington,
Panama City, Callaway, Cairo, Lynn Haven, Southport, Vicksburg,
Magnolia Beach, Oak Grove, Odena, Port St. Joe, White City,
Beacon Hill, Overstreet, Saint Joe Beach, Apalachicola,
Apalachicola Airport, Bay City, Tilton, Creels, Hays Place,
High Bluff, Buckhorn, Medart, Panacea, Sopchoppy, Port Leon,
Saint Marks, Adams Beach, Blue Springs, Cedar Island,
Dekle Beach, Fish Creek, Howell Place, Crossroads, Georgetown,
Hatcher, Wire Bridge, Union, Bagby State Park, Days Crossroads,
Fort Gaines, Jones Crossing, Moores Crossroads, Pecan,
Ricks Place, Benevolence, Coles, Cuthbert, Peterson Hill,
Shivers Mill, Springvale, Springvale Station, Arlington,
Commissary Hill, Cordrays Mill, Dickey, Morgan, Williamsburg,
Edison, Clarks Mill, Dawson, Dawson Municipal A/P, Doverel,
Graves, Herod, Yeomans, Albany, East Albany, Lockett Crossing,
Pretoria, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Turner City, Walker,
Forrester, Leesburg, Palmyra, Alfords, Gammage, Gordy, Isabella,
Red Rock, Sylvester, Sylvester Airport, Ashburn, Hobby, Worth,
Chula, Harding, Sunsweet, Tifton, Ashton, Bowens Mill,
Fitzgerald, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Queensland, Westwood,
Waterloo, Abba, Irwinville, Ocilla, Douglasville, Blakely,
Centerville, Cuba, Early Co A/P, Mayhaw, Babcock, Bellview,
Boykin, Colquitt, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Hawkinstown,
Hoggard Mill, Newton, Red Store Crossroads, Iveys Mill, Milford,
Branchville, Camilla, Mitchell Co A/P, Cotton, Pelham, Moultrie,
Moultrie Municipal A/P, Spence Airport, Adel, Cook Co A/P,
Greggs, Pine Valley, Barneyville, Laconte, Massee,
Berrien Co A/P, Cottle, Nashville, Weber, Bannockburn,
Davis Park, Donaldsonville A/P, Donalsonville, Little Hope,
Riverturn, Fairchild, Seminole State Park, Ausmac, Bainbridge,
Decatur Co A/P, Hanover, Lynn, Steinham Store, West Bainbridge,
Beachton, Capel, Elpino, Grady Co A/P, Moncrief, Pine Park,
Dillon, Metcalf, Pasco, Thomasville, Brooks Co A/P, Dixie,
Empress, Nankin, Quitman, Grooverville, Valdosta,
Valdosta Regional Airport, Courthouse, Lakeland, and Teeterville
333 AM EDT Tue Apr 5 2022 /233 AM CDT Tue Apr 5 2022/

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Florida panhandle and
  big bend, and southwest and south central Georgia.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
    across most of the area. However, localized amounts in excess
    of 5 inches are likely in areas that experience multiple
    rounds of thunderstorms.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

