MOULTRIE, Ga. – John Warner doesn’t really want to be busy Thursday night, but it wouldn’t bother him if he, his crew and his volunteers have an active New Year’s Eve.
“Even if we only did two (calls), those could be the ones who got hurt or hurt somebody else,” said the owner of Warner Recovery on the cusp of the final day of a brutal 2020. For the eighth year in a row, Warner Recovery is offering free rides home for those who believe they had a few too many while saying goodbye to the last 366 days.
Beginning at 5 Thursday evening, all one has to do is call 229-668-7376 or 229-449-5632, and a Warner representative will be more than glad to carry you home. They will be available until the calls stop coming in.
Warner estimated that, one year ago, they received 18 to 22 requests. They will again receive help from the South Georgia MADD chapter and other volunteers this year.
However, in a bit of a heartbreaker for Warner, his group will not be able to provide meals to the Colquitt County law enforcement and emergency workers as has been their tradition. Warner said the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions it imposes prevents them from doing so.
“Those guys deserve it,” said Warner. “It breaks my heart because they will be expecting it.”
Does Warner expect a toned down atmosphere on New Year’s Eve for the same reasons? Actually, no. He said, with Dec. 31 falling on a Thursday and the New Year’s Day holiday following on a Friday, it makes for a long weekend. After all, nobody has to turn around and go back to work.
“I look for there to be more partying this year and next year,” said Warner.
And because this is a towing company, the partier’s vehicles also get a ride home.
“It’s hard for a South Georgia guy to leave his truck behind,” said Warner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.