ATLANTA – The House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee, chaired by State Representative Bonnie Rich (R-Suwanee), and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, chaired by State Senator John F. Kennedy (R-Macon), will hold a series of joint town hall hearings across the state of Georgia.
The nearest one to Moultrie is planned for 5-7 p.m. July 27 in Albany.
Additional details regarding the public comment hearing locations will be forthcoming; the hearing schedule is as follows:
- Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Atlanta;
- Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Cumming;
- Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Dalton;
- Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Athens;
- Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Augusta;
- Monday, July 26, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Brunswick;
- Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Albany;
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Columbus;
- Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Macon;
- Friday, July 30, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. via virtual participation only.
During these town hall-style hearings, members of the committees will hear and receive input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process. These public hearings will be livestreamed and archived at www.legis.ga.gov.
