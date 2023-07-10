MOULTRIE, Ga. — On July 15, the Moultrie Tractor Supply store will host a farmers market featuring locally grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.
“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Charles White, manager of the Moultrie store. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships while supporting the rural lifestyle, and this event allows us to do just that.”
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., shoppers can stop in for local produce, baked goods, homemade crafts and jewelry, all produced by neighbors in the Moultrie area, Tractor Supply said in a press release.
This event is open to the public and will take place at 103 Talmadge Drive, Ste. B. For more information, please contact the Moultrie Tractor Supply at 229-985-2740.
