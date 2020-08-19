MOULTRIE, Ga. -- A Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy’s routine traffic stop led to the arrest of three people late Thursday, Aug. 13.
Deputy Juan Mustelier reported that he’d stopped a white Nissan Altima in the 300 block of Hopewell Church Road after he ran its plates, which came back with a suspended registration.
Mustelier made contact with the driver, Janet Elizabeth Jackson, 26, and passenger Troy Alex Tyrone Davidson, 36. He asked Jackson to step out of the vehicle and promptly arrested her.
As it turns out, Mustelier had taken out a warrant for Jackson’s arrest in connection with a theft at a Dollar General the day before.
“Jackson stated, ‘I won’t deny it, it was dumb of me,” Mustelier’s report read.
He then ran Davidson’s information through dispatch and was told his driver’s license was suspended.
Someone with a valid driver’s license needed to pick up the vehicle, to which Davidson responded by saying he had someone on the way to do just that.
While waiting for that person, Jackson asked for a tissue from her vehicle.
Mustelier went to the vehicle, but as he was searching for a tissue, he came across a clear baggy containing suspected methamphetamine on the passenger’s side.
“Also on the front passenger seat, I found a red trace with suspected methamphetamine residue,” the report read. “At this time, I placed Troy under arrest.”
Jackson was charged with theft by taking-misdemeanor, misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine. Davidson was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Mustelier continued his search of the vehicle and found another clear baggy containing suspected methamphetamine.
Just as he did so, three people arrived in response to Davidson’s call. Mustelier ran their names through dispatch.
“I ran their names to make sure they had a valid driver’s license before I turned over the vehicle to them,” Mustelier said. “It came back that [one] had a warrant on him.”
Dispatch told Mustelier that Corey Allen Norman, 36, had a warrant for probation violation. Mustelier asked him to step out of the vehicle and arrested him. This prompted a search, which found a clear baggy containing suspected methamphetamine in his front right pocket.
Norman was charged with driving while license suspended/revoked-misdemeanor and possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances or marijuana.
Jackson, Davidson and Norman were taken to the county jail for processing and the evidence was turned over to Investigator Channing McDowell, who is still investigating the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.