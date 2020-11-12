MOULTRIE, Ga. – A traffic stop for speeding on First Avenue Southeast turned into a drug bust Sunday evening.
Joseph Gay, 51, and Melissa Holt, 46, both of Moultrie, were arrested after an investigation involving Moultrie police and troopers from the Georgia State Patrol.
Gay was charged with DUI and possession of methamphetamine, according to the booking report made by the Georgia State Patrol. Holt was charged with possession of heroin and trafficking methamphetamine, according to the booking report made by Moultrie police.
Moultrie Police officer Christopher Powell reported that at around 9:35 p.m. Sunday he saw a vehicle traveling east on First Avenue Southeast at a high rate of speed and initiated a stop at the parking lot of the former J’Harvey’s restaurant. Officer Powell said there was an odor of marijuana in the air as he approached the vehicle, and that the driver – identified as Gay – stated he did not have a license on him. Though Gay reportedly refused an accuracy check on Powell’s radar for the speed he was driving, Powell said he called for additional units on the possibility drugs were in the vehicle.
GSP Troopers Taylor Cooper and Ty Edgar arrived on the scene, according to the MPD incident summary, and during questioning it is reported that Gay admitted to having marijuana in one of his pants pockets. The report states Trooper Edgar pulled a sock from Gay’s pocket, and inside the sock were two plastic bags. In these bags were a green leafy substance and a crystal-like substance.
As Gay was detained first for a DUI charge, more backup arrived. Holt was a passenger in Gay’s vehicle and exited the vehicle in order for officers to search it. Found was a glass jar where Holt was sitting, and inside the jar were four plastic bags, one containing a green leafy substance, two containing crystal-like substances and one containing a light brown rock substance.
The officers’ reports said Holt consented to a search of a pack she was wearing on her waist. Inside it, officers found a large amount of U.S. currency, which turned out to be $413.24. A digital scale was found inside a purse.
Both subjects were transported to Colquitt County Jail. All seized evidence was taken to the Moultrie Police Department for processing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.