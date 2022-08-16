MOULTRIE, Ga. – Two traffic stops and one fraudulent prescription incident led to the arrest of four suspects on drug charges earlier this month.
Investigator Justin Searcy with the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team said a trooper with the Georgia State Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 pickup truck for having no tag on Aug. 6 at 1:12 a.m.
Upon contact with the vehicle, the trooper smelled the odor of marijuana, Searcy said.
The trooper then made contact with the driver Gradie Akins and passenger Kristen Duponte and asked them to step out of the vehicle – after which Duponte attempted to flee on foot but was restrained.
“A search of the vehicle yielded over an ounce of marijuana and a clear glass smoking device housing methamphetamine,” Searcy said in an interview Tuesday.
Kristen Jade Duponte, 26, 279 Cypress Point Circle, Leesburg, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
Gradie George Akins, 22, 507 S. Gordon Ave., Adel, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, DUI, no tag, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain a lane and possession of drug-related objects.
Four days later, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a gray Toyota Camry on Aug. 10 at 10:16 p.m, according to Searcy.
The deputies made contact with the driver Jefferson Pate and passenger Michelle Powell.
“A K-9 unit with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deployed the dog to the vehicle and the dog gave a positive alert,” Searcy said.
He said Powell admitted she had some illegal substance on her person.
“At that time, the search yielded the discovery of a glass smoking device that housed methamphetamine residue,” Searcy said.
Michelle Renee Powell, 43, 345 Patch Rd., was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Pate did not receive any charges.
At 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 11, officers with the Moultrie Police Department responded to a local pharmacy.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Jeremy Cobb, 36, of Chicago,
Searcy said, “The suspect was attempting to pass a fraudulent prescription for promethazine codeine.
Cobb was charged with forgery - 1st degree and criminal attempt to possess codeine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.