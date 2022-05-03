MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two separate traffic stops yielded 92 pills of Oxycontin and a possibly stolen firearm.
While on patrol Thursday evening, members of the Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team conducted two traffic stops on Veterans Parkway. The first occurred Thursday night around 11 p.m., according to DET investigator Ivon Folsom.
Folsom identified Tyrell Wright, 29, of Moultrie as the first suspect.
“We observed Wright behaving strangely while on patrol at the BP on Veterans Parkway,” Folsom said in an interview Tuesday. “We began to speak with him when we noticed residue of marijuana on the passenger floorboard.”
While Wright didn’t initially give consent to search his vehicle, an MPD K-9 unit was dispatched and alerted on the vehicle.
“While searching the vehicle we found in the center console several pills of Oxycontin,” Folsom said.
Ninety-two pills were counted in all after Wright was taken to the Colquitt County Jail without incident, Folsom said. Wright did have a legal prescription for the narcotics, the investigator said, but not for the size and dosage that were found within the vehicle.
“(Wright) has a prescription for 5 milligrams but all those found in the vehicle were either 7-1/2 or 10 milligrams,” Folsom said.
Wright was charged Friday with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Claro Alin Azpeitia Juarez, of Norman Park was identified as the second suspect in a traffic stop that occurred just after midnight Friday morning. Juarez was seen “swerving in and out of his lane,” according to Folsom.
“After stopping (Juarez) in the 1300 block of Veterans Pkwy. We asked if he’d been drinking and (he) denied it. We asked him to step out of the vehicle. Another deputy gained consent to check the vehicle after he exited the vehicle,” Folsom said.
A dollar bill with less than a gram of cocaine and a firearm were found within the vehicle. At the time of the incident Juarez was on bond for possession of a stolen firearm, Folsom said. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the pistol found in Juarez’s vehicle Friday was also stolen.
Juarez has been charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm with intent to distribute and failure to maintain lane.
