Traffic stops yield multiple drug arrests

MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Two back-to-back traffic stops resulted in a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigator making four arrests and seizing multiple drugs.
A Norman Park police officer stopped a vehicle late on Monday, June 1. Investigator Justin Searcy responded to his call for assistance.
“He advised as he had made the traffic stop, he suspected drugs were located inside the vehicle,” Searcy said.
After conducting an investigation/search, Searcy found two pounds of marijuana and $1,869, the investigator said on Wednesday.
Lashawnda Dozier, 22, Keyuntran Taylor, 20, and Jordan Butler, 20, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and taken to the county jail.
A few hours after that incident, Searcy himself made a traffic stop around 2:11 a.m. on Tuesday.
He had noticed a vehicle’s multiple failures to maintain lane and made the stop just after the driver shut off their lights while still driving in the roadway.
Searcy then identified the driver as Christy Hobgood, who he recognized from previous dealings with her.
“She appeared to be high at the time, so I just went ahead, started talking to her and got consent to search the vehicle,” he said.
Searcy said he found a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. Hobgood was charged with possession of methamphetamine and taken to the county jail.
