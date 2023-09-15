BRIDGEBORO – Traffic traveling on State Route (SR) 133 in Worth County is scheduled to shift Sept. 20 as construction to widen the route continues.
In order to rebuild SR 133, the contractor needs to clear traffic off a section of the road that is north of SR 112, the Georgia Department of Transportation said in a press release Friday. Motorists will use temporary lanes and should slow down as they approach the area and remain alert to the new traffic pattern and signs directing travel.
The two existing SR 133 lanes will carry northbound traffic when the widening project is complete. New, permanent southbound lanes will be built. The project runs from north of SR 112 in Worth County to north of County Line Road in Dougherty County. It is about 57% complete and is currently scheduled to be finished in the spring of 2024, the DOT said.
It is one of 10 Georgia Department of Transportation projects to widen the route from two to four lanes from Brooks County to Dougherty County, approximately 66 miles. Construction began in 2014 on the southern end. Five sections are complete and four are under construction.
Improvements to SR 133 are considered important to economic development, the DOT said. It is a major north/south corridor that plays a vital role in moving people and goods.
