The Rev. Julian Griner, foreground left, prays for the United States military as Lt. Col. Jason Perdew prays silently at right. Perdew, adviser of the Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC program, presented the needs of servicemen and their families before Griner began his prayer. They and other participants, seated in the background, lifted up the military, the health care community, those in government, arts and entertainment, the business community, education, first responders and families at Thursday's National Day of Prayer commemoration on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square.