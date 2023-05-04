MOULTRIE — Participants in Thursday's National Day of Prayer commemoration in Moultrie couldn't escape tragic reality, not even for the 45-minute prayer service on the Courthouse Square.
In the commemoration, various segments of the community sought prayers for their members, and local pastors and lay ministers led the congregation of about 40 people in seeking God's blessings upon those groups.
Jim Matney, representing the health care community, asked for prayers for safety as workplace violence is a growing problem for health care workers, including at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, where Matney is president and CEO.
He described patients and their families hitting and slapping hospital workers. And he made reference to a shooting Wednesday at a medical office building in Atlanta that killed one person and injured four others.
Laura Hinson, lay minister at Friendship Alliance Church, prayed God would pour out "an extra dose of grace and healing and hope" to health care workers.
Later in the program, Moultrie Police Chief Sean Ladson was scheduled to ask prayers for first responders, including local law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs and others. Instead, Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell stepped in while Ladson assisted in the investigation of a shooting incident with multiple fatalities about five blocks away.
"They [the first responders] need prayers for the horrific images that will be forever engraved in their minds," Howell said.
The Rev. Jody Jordan prayed not only for the officers but for their families.
"Father, they see so much. They hear so much. They do so much. They come with baggage and they can only take that baggage to you," he prayed.
Prayers were also lifted up for:
- The military, represented by Colquitt County High School Junior ROTC adviser Lt. Col. Jason Perdew and prayed for by the Rev. Julian Griner, pastor of Lifespring Community Church of Moultrie.
- People in government, represented by Moultrie City Councilwoman Wilma Hadley and prayed for by the Rev. Richard Wright, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Moultrie.
- Arts and entertainment, represented by Olivia Ponder-Wallace, program and education director of The Arts Center of Moultrie, and prayed for by the Rev. David Denis, elder of Calvary Baptist Church in Moultrie.
- The business community, represented by Chip Blalock, executive director of the Sunbelt Ag Expo, and prayed for by the Rev. Ricky McGlaughlin, pastor of Moultrie Church of God.
- Those in education, represented by Dr. Irma Townsend, assistant superintendent for student services at Colquitt County Schools, and prayed for by the Rev. Josh Purvis, pastor of Hopewell Baptist Church of Moultrie.
- Families, represented by Sarah Adams of the UGA Archway Project and prayed for by the Rev. Matt Peek, pastor of First Baptist Church of Moultrie.
The Rev. Dion Brown, associational missionary for the Colquitt County Baptist Association, called for the Church to hear the prayer requests and to "pick up a corner of the blanket and carry them to our King."
In addition to the prayers, the ceremony included songs by the CCHS Serenaders and the presentation of colors by the CCHS Junior ROTC Color Guard.
