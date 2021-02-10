MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie has contracted with Wilson Tree Service to prune trees along local rights-of-way.
“Moultrie is fortunate to have an abundance of beautiful full trees. Along with having many full trees comes the responsibility of making sure the trees along our roadways are safe for trucks and larger vehicles to pass without any damage to the vehicles or trees,” said city spokeswoman Amy Johnson.
The tree canopy pruning project was set to begin Wednesday, Feb. 10, throughout the city, Johnson said.
“Once the trees are pruned, they will meet the Department of Transportation's Regulatory Heights Standards,” she said. “Tree canopies along roadways will be raised within the right of way to allow for safe travel, meet DOT standards and protect Moultrie's trees.”
Public Works Director Danny Ward said the project is expected to be completed within 60 days, weather permitting.
Areas of tree pruning will be:
• Freedom Lane
• Main Street - From Rich Oil south to Veteran's Parkway.
• First Street - From Rich Oil, south to 13th Avenue near Main Street Park.
• Central Avenue - From Durham Feed and Seed west to the city limits past Lakeside Church.
• First Avenue - From Riverside to Hardee’s.
• Second Street Northeast from Ninth Avenue Northeast to Mimosa.
• Tallokas Road - From Joe Kem's Market east to the old railroad crossing.
Drivers are urged to use caution when driving past crews pruning trees to help protect the workers.
