MOULTRIE – A criminal trial began Tuesday morning in reference to a former paraprofessional and coach at Willie J. Williams Middle School who was arrested in March 2022 on charges of child molestation.
Nicholas Edge, 45, of Moultrie, faces charges of child molestation, sexual contact by employee or agent in first degree, sexual battery against a child under 16 and criminal attempt to commit a felony. The allegations relate to three incidents involving the same girl, who was 11 years old at the time they allegedly happened.
The Observer will not identify the victim due to her age and the nature of the allegations.
The jury was selected on Monday, but the trial didn’t start until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday under the presiding Chief Judge Richard M. Cowart. The jurors heard testimony from the victim’s mother, the victim herself and Hero House Executive Director Regina Dismuke, who was the forensic interviewer for the victim during the investigation.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Robert Rogers made opening statements to the jury then called the victim's mother to the stand.
The victim's mother testified that her child came forward the evening of March 21, 2022, with allegations that Edge touched her inappropriately. When she asked for the child to elaborate on what she meant by touching her inappropriately, the girl told her about three alleged incidents: one that occurred on the bus ride home from a sports event, another during a practice session for the sport, and a separate incident in which the girl said Edge made improper statements to her after she was invited to a sleepover at his house.
The juvenile victim then shared her testimony. During cross examination by defense attorney Karla Walker, the girl said the defendant's daughter had invited her to the sleepover. After the invitation, she said, Edge told her they could "do grown up things" at the sleepover.
Dismuke was then called to testify. Rogers showed the court a video taken during the victim’s forensic interview with Dismuke. The video showed the victim explaining to Dismuke the three separate incidents and naming another juvenile who also allegedly had an incident with the defendant.
The other juvenile was listed as a witness for the prosecution but was not called to testify on Tuesday.
The case was halted at about 5:10 p.m. and will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
