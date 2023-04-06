MOULTRIE, Ga. — A jazz group founded in 1995 will salute its originator during a concert at 7 p.m. April 15 at the Arts Center of Moultrie.
The Southern Arts Music Ensemble will perform in honor of Michael Ryce, a longtime instructor at the Arts Center. Tickets are on sale for $25 with proceeds to fund scholarships to help anyone who wants to take classes at the Arts Center, according to George Rodgers, a member of the ensemble.
Ryce died July 24, 2019, Arts Center Director Connie Fritz said. He'd taught classes there for about 30 years.
"We miss him and can still hear his footsteps in the building," Fritz said.
Fritz said SAME and the Arts Center planned a tribute concert for the April following Ryce's passing. April is National Jazz Month, and jazz is the genre that Ryce and the ensemble are most associated with.
The arrival of the coronavirus that March squashed those plans.
"This is the first opportunity we had to get them together that worked out on our calendar too," Fritz said.
A profile on Ryce that published in The Observer's Downhome magazine in 2011 described the Southern Arts Music Ensemble as "sort of a think tank for musicians" when he founded it in 1995.
"The organization was created to have like minds congregate," Ryce said in that article.
Then around 2001, he said, he and a group of musicians started playing jam sessions at Albany State University and in Moultrie. They decided they should do more than just jam, so they became a group and used the name Southern Arts Music Ensemble as their name.
Rodgers said that after Ryce he has the longest tenure with the group. Performers at the tribute concert will be the original members of the ensemble, he said.
In addition to Rodgers, who plays bass, musicians include Michael Decuir on sax and flute, Cesar García on drums, Steven Spraggins on keyboards and Keeta Allen on congas. Vocalists include Avanell Williams, Clovis King, Sandra Jordan, Keva Williams and Ryce's daughter, CaMicha Ryce.
Many of the songs they'll perform were written by Ryce, Fritz said, and the program includes time for people to share stories about him.
