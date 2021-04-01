THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A Thomas County Sheriff's Office investigation of several months has resulted in a guilty plea and two arrests.
According to Capt. Tim Watkins, sheriff's office chief investigator, Shadricka Montreal Howard, 29, Dixie, got people to pose as her mother and grandfather when applying for loans.
"She went to loan companies in Valdosta and Moultrie and got loans in her real mother's and grandfather's names," Watkins said.
Shayolana Bridges 29, Valdosta, Howard's Quitman roommate, posed as her mother in Valdosta and got loans totaling $10,000. Willie James Whitehead, 52, Valdosta, posed as Howard's grandfather and obtained $19,500 in loans.
Bridges, who was arrested in January, entered a guilty plea to identity fraud and forgery in Thomas County last week. She was sentenced to pay restitution. Bridges is being held in Valdosta, where she faces more charges in the case.
Howard and Whitehead were booked into the Thomas County Jail Tuesday.
Watkins said Howard and Whitehead used fake driver's licenses, adding that the activity began in December 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.