MOULTRIE, Ga. — Two Georgia State Patrol troopers were almost hit when a vehicle attempted to run through a sobriety checkpoint.
Neither trooper was injured as they jumped away from the vehicle, which they were trying to stop at a checkpoint at Ellenton-Omega Road and Roundtree Bridge Road on the evening of March 20.
Clayton James McMillan, 21, of Moultrie was identified by the GSP incident report as the driver of the violating vehicle. That report was made available to the public on Monday, 15 days after the incident.
Three troopers were working the checkpoint when McMillan and an unidentified female passenger slowly approached the checkpoint in a black Nissan Altima.
“The closer the black Altima got to the road check the slower it drove,” Trooper William Rineer wrote in his report. As it reached (Troopers John Luke Sr. and Derrick Pitts), the driver continued to drive. …
“The driver of the black Altima then proceeded to accelerate at a high rate of speeding causing Pitts and Luke to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle,” Rineer wrote.
Troopers pursued the vehicle on Ellenton-Omega Road. The GSP said McMillan was driving upwards of 115 mph. He eventually turned off onto Ellenton-Norman Park Road when he stuck his hand out the window to seemingly signal he was giving up just as Rineer was readying to perform a PIT maneuver to run the vehicle off the road, the GSP report said.
“As I began to set up to perform the PIT, the driver stuck his hand out the window and began waving it as if he was giving up and started slowing down… I realized that the driver was not going to stop, so I set back to perform the PIT maneuver,” the report stated.
But the vehicle attempted to make an abrupt right turn onto Doc Lindsey Road. Because of the high rate of speed, the vehicle ended up getting stuck in a ditch. Troopers were able to get behind the vehicle to keep it there.
Both McMillan and the unidentified female passenger were taken to the Colquitt County Jail without further incident. After the vehicle was pulled out of the ditch troopers began investigating it. Within the vehicle, they found a “small amount of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana” as well as a small scale, the GSP report said.
That scale and the bag were later confirmed by Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office-Moultrie Police Department Drug Enforcement Team, according to DET investigator Ivon Folsom in an interview Monday. Folsom also stated that McMillan had active warrants through the CCSO but was unable to elaborate on what they were or what incident they were concerning.
McMillan was charged March 21 with two counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty, possession of a drug related object, possession of marijuana (less than an ounce), fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, probation violation and myriad traffic violations including speeding, reckless driving, driver to exercise due care and more.
