MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, located in Colquitt County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers their customers delightful treats and delicious meals with an emphasis on healthy eating. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00am until 9:00pm, Saturday 8:00am until 9:00pm, and Sunday from 10:00am until 8:00pm. You can reach them by downloading their app or going online to tropicalsmoothiecafe.com to order. Shown center cutting the ribbon are co-owners: Nancy Hemingway & Patti Merdian with staff, community members, Chamber Directors and Ambassadors.
Tropical Smoothie opens in Moultrie
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Georgia DOT to test mileage-based user fee
- Local author to publish first novel
- City of Moultrie announces qualifying dates for mayor, council seats
- MPD to host annual backpack giveaway
- Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
- Stadium to get new video scoreboard
- Lane shift on 133 expected today
- Go, Pack Go! Colquitt County High School hosts mini cheer camp
- Moultrie native serves aboard U.S. Navy warship in Mayport
- ABAC mourns passing of Arts Connection founder Syd Blackmarr
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.