MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, located in Colquitt County. Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers their customers delightful treats and delicious meals with an emphasis on healthy eating. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 7:00am until 9:00pm, Saturday 8:00am until 9:00pm, and Sunday from 10:00am until 8:00pm. You can reach them by downloading their app or going online to tropicalsmoothiecafe.com to order. Shown center cutting the ribbon are co-owners: Nancy Hemingway & Patti Merdian with staff, community members, Chamber Directors and Ambassadors.