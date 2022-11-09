MOULTRIE, Ga. — The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning that includes Colquitt County.
A Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours. The notice issued about 4 p.m. Wednesday warns of wind damage and possible flooding but says conditions are unfavorable for tornadoes.
Earlier in the afternoon, the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners issued a warning about Tropical Storm Nicole on its Facebook page.
"We have been monitoring the track of Tropical Storm Nicole and we expect some impacts here in Colquitt County," the post said. "We expect Nicole to arrive tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon as a weakening Tropical Storm with departure Friday morning. It will bring with it 25-35 mph winds with possible periodic gusts up to 50 mph. As far as rain, we can expect anywhere from 2 to 4 inches. The county could use a little rain! The weekend should be very pleasant with much colder weather arriving on Sunday."
The post included phone numbers residents might need in case the storm causes problems.
Power Outages:
Colquitt EMC: Use Smart Phone App if possible to report, or call 1-855-293-1804.
Georgia Power: Use Smart Phone App if possible to report, or call 1-888-891-0938.
City of Moultrie: 229-668-6000.
City of Doerun: 229-529-4492.
Road & Street Issues:
County Road & Bridge: 229-616-7480.
City of Moultrie Public Works: 229-668-5423.
GDOT Local Office: 229-891-7130.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of the sprawling storm made landfall on Great Abaco island in the Bahamas around midday Wednesday with estimated maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
“We are forecasting it to become a hurricane as it nears the northwestern Bahamas, and remain a hurricane as it approaches the east coast of Florida," Daniel Brown, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, said earllier Wednesday.
Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019, before hitting Florida.
A forecast from the National Weather Service predicted the storm would reach the Florida coast and move inland between this evening and Thursday morning. The "cone of uncertainty" depicts a path that may take it up the peninsula or across the peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico. Either way, it is then expected to turn toward the northeast. Depending on the exact path, that could put the center of the storm in the Colquitt County area before daylight on Friday, but as is common with tropical storms, the rain and winds extend far away from Nicole's center, so impacts will be felt well before the center arrives.
County Emergency Management Director Justin Cox urged residents to "continue to monitor NWS forecasts, reputable social media feeds, etc."
Some South Georgia school systems have already announced school cancellations or early release days, but Colquitt County School District has not.
