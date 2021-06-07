MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a relocation ribbon cutting for Tru Home Care & Concierge Services, now located at 1625 Camilla Highway in Moultrie, Georgia.
Tru Home Care & Concierge Services is owned by La’Toya Lewis, LPN, and Teresa Edge, RN, and is a business that enables their clients dignity and independence in their own homes by offering services such as sitter/companionship, medication reminders, light housekeeping and laundry, assistance upon dismissal from the hospital or a rehab facility, personal care, and meal preparation.
They serve Colquitt, Lee, Cook, Mitchell, Dougherty, Tift, Worth, Thomas, Lowndes, Ware and Turner counties. Medicaid, private pay, veteran’s assistance, and long term care insurances are accepted.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
You can reach Tru Home Care & Concierge Services by calling 229-668-0183 or by visiting their Facebook page listed as Tru Concierge Care/Home Care.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are co-owners and administrators La’Toya Lewis, LPN, and Teresa Edge, RN, along with Tru Home Care staff, family, community friends, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
