MOULTRIE, Ga. — A two-vehicle collision involving a tractor sent one person to the hospital Tuesday.
Kishen Patel, of Norman Park, was treated for cuts on his left arm at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office report of the accident. A hospital spokeswoman said he was treated and released the same day.
Patel, in a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup, was traveling west on Cool Springs Road about 2:15 p.m. as Luiz Rodriguez, also of Norman Park, approached, traveling east on a 2019 John Deere tractor pulling equipment behind it.
Patel told the reporting deputy that Rodriguez tried to get out of the lane, but the equipment behind the tractor was on the yellow line. It hit the driver’s side of Patel’s truck, causing disabling damage to the front bumper and the driver’s side fender, according to the deputy’s report.
The deputy observed tire marks and turned up grass from where the tractor had been driving on the side of the road. Based on that, he determined Patel was at fault, according to the report.
The report did not list any citations for either driver.
