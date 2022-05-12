MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Real Georgia Speaks Team Trump Bus Tour made two stops in Moultrie Thursday.
As part of a statewide tour the bus is hoping to connect “everyday Georgians” to the gubernatorial campaign of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, let them know they are being heard and to play the mobile host to the John Fredericks Media Network.
The two stops included The Soda Fountain on Veterans Parkway and the Moultrie State Farmers Market on First Avenue Southeast. Both events featured Lynne Patton, senior advisor to former President Donald Trump and his Save America Political Action Committee.
Before coming on as an advisor, Patton worked as a personal assistant for Trump’s children Don, Eric and Ivanka. She has been working with the Trump family since 2008, she said in an interview Wednesday morning.
“I rose up to vice president of their foundation. I tell people I was literally at the bottom of the escalator when he came down. I have the video footage to prove it,” Patton laughed.
She was asked to join Trump in D.C when he was elected president but she decided to work as a regional administrator under former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson before going back to the Trump administration.
Patton and the rest of the bus tour were hoping to expound on the need for Georgians to vote in the coming May 24 primary election.
“A lot of Georgians we’ve encountered on this grass roots tour feel like their vote didn’t count in the 2020, that they’d been robbed. Georgia we now know is the epicenter of election fraud and Trump has put together an unstoppable platform of primary candidates for Georgians that will bring confidence and integrity back to the Peach State,” she said.
Trump officially endorsed Perdue earlier in the year. The former senator is challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the May 24 primary along with Republicans Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor and Jonathan Garcia. The winner of this primary will face off against Democrat Stacey Abrams in the general election in November.
Patton was the spokesperson for the bus stop Thursday as she spent the day speaking with community members and offered an insight on the John Fredericks Show. When asked about voter hesitancy she admitted she understands but urges people to vote, especially for Perdue.
“Half of me wants to say, ‘I understand’ with what happened in 2020. But we cannot let that stop us. We saw firsthand in Virginia. When folks are mad and they turn out in droves for elections and we overwhelmed the majority red and turned the state red. We can do that here… Kemp cannot beat Stacey Abrams in the fall. It’s just impossible. So if we don’t have David Perdue on the main ballot, then the rest of the candidates like Herschel Walker are going to suffer as a result and we will end up with a blue Georgia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.