Schedule

The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has called a series of meetings with other local governments to discuss a renewal of the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.

Meetings will be held at 5 p.m. in Room 201 of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex on Nov. 30, Dec. 14, Jan. 11 and Jan. 25.

Completing negotiations by Jan. 25 will allow the Board of Commissioners to call for the referendum at its Feb. 1 meeting, and it will be on the ballot for the May 24 primary, according to a letter from the county to other stakeholders.